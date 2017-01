JACKSON (WCBI) – One state lawmaker says he wants to stop the clock.



State Representative Andy Gipson introduced a bill Monday which will keep Mississippi on Daylight Savings Time year round. That means citizens would enjoy the extra hour of sunlight year round. The idea does have its drawbacks mainly on items like phones, time clocks and computers which are programmed to automatically make the switch twice a year. The bill has been assigned to the Interstate Cooperation committee for review.