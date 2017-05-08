Bloody Hamburger Bun At Columbus Restaurant Leads To Indictment

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman accused of putting menstrual blood on a hamburger bun is indicted by a grand jury.

Sky Samuel was indicted for selling unwholesome bread.

A witness told Columbus investigators they witnessed Samuel putting her hand down her pants and touch a hamburger bun served to a customer.

Prosecutors allege the incident occurred at Jack’s on Highway 45, in Columbus, on or about January seventh of this year.

Jack’s apparently fired Samuel for an unrelated incident before being notified about bloody hamburger by another former employee.

A trial date has not been set.