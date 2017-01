PONTOTOC (WCBI) – No foul play is suspected in the death of a woman discovered behind the Pontotoc Salvation Army.

The woman was identified as 35 year old Brandi Colburn of 1725 Valley Road Tupelo but that portion of the road actually runs through Pontotoc County. Chief Randy Tutor says investigation by Pontotoc investigators coupled with preliminary findings from Mississippi Forensic Testing ruled out foul play in the case.