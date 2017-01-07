Body Found In Vacant Home

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police make a gruesome discovery at a vacant home.

It was around 4pm Saturday evening when police were called to check on a possible trespasser at a home on Smith and Main Streets

Police then found the body of an unidentified person.

Lee County coroner Carolyn Green says it appears the body is a male who had been deceased for quite some time.

Although there were no signs of foul play, the body is being sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy and positive identification.

The owner of the home had last inspected the property three months ago.