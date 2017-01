NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI)- A boil water notice has been advised for the following roads on the Cason Water District in Nettleton, MS.

This notice is issued due to a break in a main line, which hasn’t been repaired.

It is for the following roads only in Nettleton, MS area: Van Buren Road, Wren Road, Green Road, Thorn Road, Hopewell Keyes Road and the North end of Deer Hill Road.