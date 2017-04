NOXUBEE CO., Miss. (WCBI) – Some Noxubee County residents will need to boil their water before use.

Parks Utilities is reporting a water outage for these areas:

Drake Hill Road

Mount Zion Road

Short Cut Road

Stevenson Road

Fox Chase Road

Tom Bennett Road

Sandyland Road

Prarie Point Road

Parks Utilities has crews working to restore services as quickly as possible, but in the meantime, they want to remind anyone living in the affected areas to boil their water before using it.