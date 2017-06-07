Bond Is Set For Man Accused Of Killing His Son

Larry Johnson
Source: Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of shooting and killing his son has his first day in court.

Bond is set at $50,000 for Larry Johnson, 69.

He appeared before Justice Court Judge Peggy Phillips on Wednesday afternoon.

Another court appearance is scheduled for November 13th in Circuit Court.

Lowndes County deputies were called to Johnson’s River Drive home on Tuesday morning.

His son, 40 year-old Drew Johnson, died at the scene.

Investigators tell WCBI that the shooting happened Monday night and the elder Johnson did not call 911 until Tuesday morning.

Chief Deputy Marc Miley says 911 operators were told by Johnson that he had shot his son and he believed his son died.

Larry Johnson is charged with murder.

