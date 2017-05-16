Booneville Man Arrested For Attempted Murder

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – A man is under arrest and facing an attempted murder charge, among others, for allegedly shooting into an apartment complex in Booneville, injuring one person.

The Booneville Police Department says it has arrested Christopher Carl Christian, 33, of Booneville. The department says he fired multiple gunshots in the Sunflower Housing area Tuesday night of last week. One man had a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

Christian is facing a charge for attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of shooting into a dwelling house, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The District Attorney’s Office has filed a petition to hold him without bond because he was out on bond for a prior felony charge.

Police charged Roman Starks, 29, of Booneville for accessory, saying he helped Christian avoid arrest. He’s out on a $10,000 bond. The exact charge is, “hindering prosecution by rendering criminal assistance for aiding Mr. Christian in avoiding capture.”