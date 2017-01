PRENTISS CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man is in jail, accused of child molestation.

27-year-old Terry Jessey Strickland turned himself in to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department after warrants were issued for his arrest.

He’s facing three counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and one count of sexual battery.

Judge Richard Tollison set Strickland’s bond at $50,000 dollars.

This case remains under investigation.