Boost In Child Care Subsidies Coming In Mississippi

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi officials say they’re increasing the share of federal welfare money to subsidize child care for poor families by 50 percent.

But the Mississippi Department of Human Services also plans to increase payments to providers for each child, meaning the number of children aided by the program could decrease.

The department confirmed the changes to The Associated Press Thursday, hours after advocates rallied seeking an increase in the share of federal welfare dollars spent on child care to the maximum level of 30 percent.

Deputy Administrator Jacob Black says officials in October increased spending from 20 percent to 30 percent of the state’s Temporary Assistance to Needy Families block grant.

The program subsidizes about 15,000 children, but roughly another 15,000 are on a waiting list because of lack of money.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

NANNEY
43 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Rienzi Raid Nets Arrest
Read More»
news-default1-old
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
MidMorning with Aundrea (Part 1) – January 6, 2017
Read More»
news-default1-old
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
MidMorning with Aundrea (Part 2) – January 6, 2017
Read More»
﻿
More News»