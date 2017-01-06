Boost In Child Care Subsidies Coming In Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi officials say they’re increasing the share of federal welfare money to subsidize child care for poor families by 50 percent.

But the Mississippi Department of Human Services also plans to increase payments to providers for each child, meaning the number of children aided by the program could decrease.

The department confirmed the changes to The Associated Press Thursday, hours after advocates rallied seeking an increase in the share of federal welfare dollars spent on child care to the maximum level of 30 percent.

Deputy Administrator Jacob Black says officials in October increased spending from 20 percent to 30 percent of the state’s Temporary Assistance to Needy Families block grant.

The program subsidizes about 15,000 children, but roughly another 15,000 are on a waiting list because of lack of money.