Video: Boykin Wants Civil Suit Dismissed

Former Columbus Police Officer Canyon Boykin says a wrongful death suit filed against him by the man claiming to be Ricky Ball’s father should be tossed.

Ricky Martin says he is entitled to compensation because Boykin shot Ball to death. In the motion to dismiss, Boykin says Martin has not provided any paternity tests or other evidence he is actually Ball’s father. Boykin’s lawyers attached a copy of Ball’s birth certificate which does not list a father. Boykin also cites claims made in a separate civil suit that say Ball has a daughter. If that is the case, That daughter and not Martin would be the next of kin beneficiary of any civil suit.