Video: Boykin Wants Civil Suit Dismissed

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Former Columbus Police Officer Canyon Boykin says a wrongful death suit filed against him by the man claiming to be Ricky Ball’s father should be tossed.

BOYKIN

Ricky Martin says he is entitled to compensation because Boykin shot Ball to death. In the motion to dismiss, Boykin says Martin has not provided any paternity tests or other evidence he is actually Ball’s father. Boykin’s  lawyers attached a copy of Ball’s birth certificate which does not list a father. Boykin also cites claims made in a separate civil suit that say Ball has a daughter. If that is the case, That daughter and not Martin would be the next of kin beneficiary of any civil suit.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

51 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
US arrests Mexican immigrant ‘dreamer’ in Seattle
Read More»
53 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: One Area Couple Renews Vows Four Decades Later
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
RH Gets Married
Read More»
﻿
More News»