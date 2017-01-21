BREAKING – Apparent Tornado Strikes Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG – WCBI/MEMA A powerful storm system is already causing damage in southern Mississippi particularly the Hattiesburg area.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is receiving reports of extensive damage from ongoing severe weather Saturday morning

Forrest, Lamar and Perry counties are all reporting structural damage. MEMA is coordinating response efforts.

Search and Rescue teams are being deployed to assist Forrest County emergency management in the Hattiesburg area.

William Carey College officials confirm the school was struck by the apparent tornado . The school says dorms

Tatum Court and Thomas Hall are all damaged . There are minor injuries on the campus but students are being moved to safe areas unaffected by the storm

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is reporting Interstate 59 north of Hattiesburg is closed due to debris.

There are power lines and debris over a large area so the public is asked to avoid travelling.

Severe weather is still moving through the southeastern part of the state.

The State Emergency Operations Center is activated providing resources as needed.

This is the first of two Saturday systems expected to move through the system. The second one which is expected to develop Saturday afternoon will be closer to the WCBI viewing area . The First Alert Weather Team is in the station watching this current line and will monitor the expected storm threat later Saturdayb