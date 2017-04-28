BREAKING – Arrest Made In Connection With Lee County Body Discovery

LEE COUNTY (WCBI) – A Guntown man is jailed in connection with the discovery of a body in Lee County April 15th.

David Wayne Fisher III faces one count of murder in connection with the death of Lynda Diane Pope Reed.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says state forensic officials today  confirmed the skeletal remains belonged to Pope-Reed .   Sheriff Jim Johnson says the suspect and the victim were in a relationship at the time of her death.  He adds the body was found in a shallow grave near the Lee-Itawamba County line.   Johnson says Pope-Reed did not have a close relationship with immediate family and spent most of her time with Fisher.  That is likely why a missing persons report was never filed.  We will have the latest on WCBI News throughout the evening.

