BREAKING- Body Of Missing Accident Victim Recovered

MONROE COUNTY (WCBI) – The search for the fourth victim in a Tupelo car crash is over.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley confirms the body of 24 year old Amber Smith of Streator, Illinois was found this morning near the Blue Bluff Lock and Dam in Aberdeen. Search teams from across the region have been looking for Smiths body ever since the wreckage of an SUV was found in Town Creek in Tupelo May 30th. Three other people were found dead in that wreckage on the 30th. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says she has been in contact with Smith’s family in Illinois. Green says the family is obviously upset but are also glad they know have some kind of closure. WCBI will have the latest on this developing story throughout the day.