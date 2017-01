MONROE COUNTY – WCBI. Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell confirms to WCBI that the body of a missing Nettleton man has been located.

Authorities located 27 year old Justin Humble in a pond off Little Coontail Road . That’s the same area Humble was last seen on December 27th , 2016. Cantrell says authorities are now in the process of preparing to recover the body. State investigators are being brought in now to assist in the case. We will have the latest as it becomes available