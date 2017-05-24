BREAKING – Calhoun County Educators To Be Charged For Failing To Report

PITTSBORO (WCBI) – Criminal charges will officially be filed against Calhoun County Superintendent Mike Moore and Bruce High School Principal Michael Gillespie.

Judge Kelly Luther Wednesday ruled enough evidence existed to charge both men with failing to report an incident where former coach Laray Jordan had inappropriate contact with a Bruce High student. Jordan has been charged with touching a minor for lustful purposes. The victim’s mother says she reported the contact to school officials but they never called Bruce Police or the Department of Human Services as required by law. Both men had probable cause hearings today to determine if they should be arrested. Bruce High teacher Heather Nix was also charged but Judge Luther ruled there is not enough evidence to proceed with charges against her. We will have the latest on the hearings tonight on WCBI News