BREAKING – Columbus Police Make Arrest In 6 Month Old Murder Case

COLUMBUS (WCBI) – Columbus Police have made an arrest in a November shooting death. 17 year old Kevis Hill is charged with murder in the death of 18 year old Deshawn Boyd.

The case unfolded November 28th when first responders were called to what was believed to be a car fire on 8th Avenue South. When they arrived they found Boyd on the ground next to the burning vehicle. Detectives spent the past 6 months building the case and decided Tuesday they had enough evidence to arrest Hill. He is being held without bond on the murder charge