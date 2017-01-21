BREAKING – CPD Details Warrant Against Former Jack’s Worker

COLUMBUS ( WCBI). Columbus Police have now confirmed WCBI’s Friday night report that a felony warrant had been issued for a former Jack’s restaurant employee .

Captain Brent Swan says 18 year old Sky Juliett Samuel is wanted on a felony charge of selling unwholesome bread . The charge stems from an incident where Samuel is accused of licking a piece of cheese and then placing menstrual blood on a sandwich before serving it to a drive thru customer . The incident drew worldwide attention when the mother of another worker posted a detailed description of the January 7th incident on social media and that post went viral . Samuel is not in custody at this time and anyone who knows where she is should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151

Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon says this is an unfortunate incident for all involved at Jack’s restaurant and that the chain has been totally cooperative during the gathering of facts. The case is not one police typically face but Dillon says “Public safety is the number one responsibility of the government of the City of Columbus and the Mayor and City Council appreciate the work of the CPD investigators and the cooperation of Jack’s management in this investigation that began eight days ago.” The chain and police are confident this is a one time isolated incident and according to Dillon part of the focus now is reestablshing that “Jack’s is a valuable member of our business community and we hope this can begin to rebuild trust in the restaurant.” You can read Jack’s reaction here on WCBI.com