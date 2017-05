MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County deputies and emergency crews spent much of Wednesday night trying to retrieve a car from the water near the Blue Bluff recreation area.

According to Sheriff Cecil Cantrell divers were unable to determine if the car was occupied, and they would have to get it out of the water to find out.

It was unclear how long the car had been in the water.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.