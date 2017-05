AMORY (WCBI) – Family members have confirmed the soldier killed in a training exercise in California is from Amory.

National Guard member Kyle Thomas is the 155th ABCT member who died during a training exercise at Fort Irwin, California. 3 other Guard members were injured but are in stable condition at University Hospital in Loma Linda, California. Details on the incident are not being released at this time. WCBI will have more on this story as it becomes available.