Breaking: First Estimates Show Some School Districts Gain, Some Lose From New Formula

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – The first dollar amounts come out Thursday to estimate the gains or losses Mississippi school districts could face if a new school-funding formula becomes law.
The Associated Press has analyzed the report from the group EdBuild, the consulting firm Republican lawmakers hired to create a new way to fund education.
EdBuild has proposed a significant increase to the education budget as part of its plan. The group recommends a $75 million increase in funding, which is 3 percent more than the current formula, the Mississippi Adequate Education Program. MAEP has been fully-funded twice in the 20 years it’s been in place.
Below is a table ranking the districts by their estimated gains or losses. Area districts are in bold. The first number is per student. The second number is an overall difference for the district.
Benton County: $1,114, $1,325,742
Holmes County: $1,110, $3,206,928
East Tallahatchie: $1,013, $1,225,835
Durant: $1,007, $527,473
Poplarville: $922, $1,760,096
Noxubee County: $910, $1,536,936
Wilkinson County: $900, $1,108,544
Greene County: $863, $1,758,402
Jefferson County: $836, $1,058,940
Leflore County: $734, $1,722,277
Franklin County: $685, $906,699
North Tippah: $660, $888,242
Columbia: $655, $1,134,226
Jones County: $640, $5,431,765
Lee County: $623, $4,412,924
Yazoo City: $617, $1,492,397
Greenwood: $602, $1,674,081
North Pike: $600, $1,485,762
Union County: $590, $1,665,124
Jefferson Davis County: $586, $850,866
Humphreys County: $570, $985,008
Greenville: $550, $2,851,367
South Panola: $548, $2,376,301
Quitman County: $546, $617,131
Booneville: $538, $732,606
DeSoto County: $538, $17,714,980
Forest: $535, $870,843
Nettleton: $530, $700,211
Union: $530, $538,136
Cleveland: $528, $1,890,655
Scott County: $524, $2,127,446
Quitman: $524, $992,068
New Albany: $522, $1,127,783
Houston: $518, $921,968
Philadelphia: $518, $555,892
South Tippah: $517, $1,436,434
Newton: $515, $490,629
Itawamba County: $502, $1,772,368
Amory: $501, $877,949
Lincoln County: $490, $1,565,454
West Bolivar: $483, $671,414
Lafayette County: $478, $1,293,624
Corinth: $471, $1,213,480
Richton: $470, $334,342
Kosciusko: $465, $1,096,735
Pearl River County: $463, $1,398,562
Prentiss County: $461, $1,077,260
West Point: $458, $1,460,246
George County: $456, $1,860,750
Tate County: $455, $1,268,571
Senatobia: $453, $808,571
Neshoba County: $453, $1,525,496
Pearl: $452, $1,869,565
Perry County: $449, $520,843
Tishomingo County: $448, $1,414,608
Pontotoc County: $447, $1,588,557
Petal: $439, $1,778,229
Stone County: $438, $1,144,654
Jackson County: $433, $4,005,550
Pontotoc: $430, $979,631
Yazoo County: $409, $658,689
Ocean Springs: $395, $2,256,770
Hazlehurst: $391, $583,724
Winona: $389, $432,311
Louisville: $383, $1,086,541
Clarksdale: $382, $1,038,136
Jackson: $376, $10,313,138
Marshall County: $376, $1,221,480
Gulfport: $359, $2,279,016
South Delta: $358, $316,987
Lawrence County: $351, $783,039
Brookhaven: $345, $1,027,059
Columbus: $345, $1,390,916
McComb: $343, $921,694
North Panola: $339, $501,714
Water Valley: $330, $390,970
Grenada: $323, $1,303,964
Sunflower County: $315, $1,262,144
Harrison County: $313, $4,558,946
Leake County: $312, $900,259
Webster County: $311, $563,918
Coffeeville: $309, $173,145
Chickasaw County: $297, $144,754
Simpson County: $294, $1,095,746
Copiah County: $287, $771,043
Long Beach: $284, $918,611
Clinton: $284, $1,453,782
Lauderdale County: $280, $1,857,062
Laurel: $277, $884,945
Lamar County: $264, $2,628,752
Wayne County: $252, $826,200
Calhoun County: $234, $567,429
Monroe County: $232, $547,894
South Pike: $229, $387,901
Alcorn: $224, $718,011
Holly Springs: $221, $317,636
Walthall County: $200, $397,550
Starkville Oktibbeha: $200, $1,027,452
Okolona: $193, $133,048
Leland: $181, $154,795
Smith County: $172, $475,379
Meridian: $168, $914,312
Newton County: $155, $279,998
Carroll County: $111, $110,538
Marion County: $105, $218,985
Rankin County: $99, $1,901,860
Picayune: $85, $283,962
Lumberton: $76, $44,265
Hattiesburg: $66, $284,168
Hinds County: $50, $309,598
Forrest County: $46, $105,787
Natchez-Adams: -$53,-$188,638
Enterprise: -$64,-$60,687
Vicksburg Warren: -$72,-$588,920
Hollandale: -$74,-$43,645
West Jasper: -$76,-$109,611
Baldwyn: -$82,-$67,795
Tupelo: -$89,-$617,101
Coahoma County: -$108,-$169,414
Canton: -$116,-$414,571
Covington County: -$125,-$364,574
North Bolivar: -$143,-$160,543
Hancock County: -$257,-$1,142,604
Amite County: -$273,-$283,769
West Tallahatchie: -$287,-$228,479
Attala County: -$289,-$298,314
Western Line: -$292,-$541,882
East Jasper: -$366,-$345,526
Aberdeen: -$416,-$519,726
Pass Christian: -$456,-$914,827
Bay-Waveland: -$461,-$901,857
Claiborne County: -$581,-$865,860
Biloxi: -$688,-$4,060,327
Madison County: -$700,-$9,068,909
Oxford: -$870,-$3,573,231
Lowndes County: -$1,142,-$5,855,966
Tunica County: -$1,237,-$2,552,474
Moss Point: -$1,262,-$2,578,136
Pascagoula-Gautier: -$2,022,-$14,355,017
Kemper County: -$3,367,-$3,663,504
Montgomery County: -$3,618,-$958,842
Choctaw County: -$4,221,-$5,639,261
To reach the conclusions, The Associated Press took the base student cost, or amount allocated to educate a student with no special requirements, and then added extra per-student amounts proposed for special education students, gifted students, high school students and those learning English. Extremely rural districts also get an extra bump.
EdBuild proposes increasing amounts of extra funding for special education students according to three increasing tiers of disability. Because those figures aren’t readily available, AP’s estimate instead doubles the amount of money for each special education student.
Sources: AP calculations using data from EdBuild, Mississippi Department of Education, U.S. Census.