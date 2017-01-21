BREAKING – Jack’s Reacts To Report Arrest Is Pending In Tampering Case

BIRMINGHAM ( WCBI) – A spokesman for Jack’s Famiy Restaurant says it is aware that an arrest is imminent in connection with claims an employee served food which had been tampered with by thst now former worker. Below is the complete statement by the company in reaction to our exclusive story Friday night saying a felony arrest warrant has been issued by the Columbus Police Department

JACK’ S STATEMENT

Jack’s Family Restaurants has recently been notified by the Columbus Police Department that they have issued an arrest warrant for a former restaurant employee accused of alleged food tampering. Jack’s fully supports the police department’s efforts to determine if there was any wrongdoing in this case. The company has cooperated fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.

While these allegations are an isolated incident and appear to be the actions of a single person, we take them very seriously. Food safety is our number one priority and the company has a zero tolerance policy for any violation of our stringent food handling procedures.

Upon learning of this alleged incident, the company immediately launched an internal investigation and simultaneously engaged the services of a third-party investigator to conduct its own independent investigation. As part of our internal investigation, we have reviewed several hours of restaurant surveillance footage and interviewed all employees working during the shift in question. Both of these investigations are still ongoing.

Jack’s has also been in contact with local authorities and the Lowndes County Health Department, which conducted a restaurant inspection on Wednesday January 11th. The restaurant received an “A” rating during this inspection.

For years, Jack’s has employed various hiring and training practices for all of our team members including pre-employment and random drug testing, as well as an employment screening program to make sure that they fit our culture of providing quality service to our guests. This alleged action by a single person, is not representative of our many dedicated and loyal team members who take pride in serving each and every guest with smiling faces and friendly service.

While we are eager to bring this investigation to a close, we are also committed to working hard to win back the trust of our guests in Columbus MS