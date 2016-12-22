BREAKING – Man Charged In Verona Bank Robbery

FBI RELEASE

JACKSON, MISS. – FBI Agents, assisted by the Verona Police Department, Tupelo Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Larry Donnell Spencer, 24, of Tupelo, Miss. Wednesday evening on charges of armed bank robbery.

Spencer is charged with violations of 18 U.S. Code § 2113 (a) and (d), armed bank robbery and incidental crimes.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2016, the Renasant Bank branch located at 5033 Raymond Avenue in Verona, Miss. was robbed at gunpoint. A black male wearing oversized, black glasses, a reddish brown wig, a black jacket, white shirt, black pants and grey sneakers entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money.

The suspect placed a revolver on the teller counter. The teller removed the money from the drawer and placed it on the counter. The suspect took the undisclosed amount of money and placed it in an over the shoulder bag he was carrying and exited the bank.

Spencer made his initial appearance on Thursday before United States Magistrate Roy Percy, United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi. Magistrate Judge Percy ordered Sanders to be held without bond until the Preliminary and Detention hearing set for Dec. 29, 2016.

These charges are merely an accusation, and Spencer is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.