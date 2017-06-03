BREAKING- MBI Handling Officer Involved Shooting In Starkville

STARKVILLE (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will assume control of the investigation of an officer involved shooting in Starkville.

 

Starkville Police Captain Brandon Lovelady says he is only allowed to confirm the incident happened early Saturday morning and the MBI was quickly brought in to take over . WCBI has contacted the state investigators and are waiting on more details but our sources are providing an outline of the shooting

Our sources tell WCBI officers answered a shoplifting call at the Sprint Mart at Highway 12 and South Montgomery . Officers attempted to stop the fleeing suspect a short distance away on South Montgomery. During the stop the driver attempted to run over the patrolmen forcing them to return fire striking one person multiple times. The injured suspect was flown to a Jackson hospital where the condition is not known. There are no reports of injuries to the officers. We will have the latest on this developing story as it becomes available

