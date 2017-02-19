BREAKING: Murder Suspect Turns Himself In

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Homicide suspect Kevin Ladexter Carter has been on the run for almost a week, after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend Angela D. Collier on February 12th.

Winston County Chief Deputy Keith Alexander says Carter turned himself in to a Leake County deputy. The suspect and the deputy are supposedly related.

Winston County deputies went and picked up Carter, without incident, early Sunday morning. He now resides in the Winston County Correctional Facility with charges pending.

We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.