BREAKING – One Dead In Tupelo House Fire

TUPELO (WCBI) – One person is dead following an early morning house fire in Tupelo.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says a 70 year old man was killed when the home on South Green Street burned just after 7 this morning. Green says the victim’s name is not being released until family is notified. One other person in the residence was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is not known at this time. Firemen were able to contain the blaze fairly quickly but the home was heavily damaged throughout. WCBI will have more on this developing story throughout the morning.