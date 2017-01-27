BREAKING – Plea Deal Reached In Grenada Hot Car Case

GRENADA (WCBI) The father of a child who died after being left in a hot car will not go to prison.

Joshua Blunt Friday entered a guilty plea to culpable negligence manslaughter. The plea was entered after District Attorney Doug Evans said there was no indication Blunt intentionally left his 8 month old daughter in his car on a 100 degree day in May 2016. Evans recommended the 5 year suspended sentence and 5 year probation. Blunts attorney Carlos Moore says his client is relieved not to be going to prison but is disappointed he is now a felon because of a mistake. Moore adds there are no winners in the case because a child is dead, his client is now a felon and the state did not get to jail Blunt as it had wanted. Blunt and his fiance are expecting twins in August. Blunts trial was slated to start Monday before today’s plea deal.