LEE COUNTY (WCBI) – The son of a Shannon woman found dead Sunday night is charged in her death.

35 year old Antonio C Gladney faces a murder charge for allegedly killing 66 year old Molly Gladney. The elder Gladney was found dead in the yard of her County Road 54 home. Lee County authorities picked Antonio Gladney up on possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge Tuesday but added the murder charge earlier today. He is being held without bond.