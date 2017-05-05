BREAKING – Voluntary Evacuations Requested Near Houston Fire

HOUSTON (WCBI) – A voluntary evacuation is being sought in areas surrounding a burning polyfoam warehouse in Houston.

Chickasaw County Sheriff Department and Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are advising citizen that live near the fire on Dulaney St. in Houston to leave the area until the smoke has clear. The chemicals in the foam can cause some health problems if inhaled so emergency management officials say the best thing to do is leave the area if you can see or smell the smoke. The evacuation is not mandatory and residents will be told when it is safe to return home