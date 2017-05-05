BREAKING – Voluntary Evacuations Requested Near Houston Fire

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

HOUSTON (WCBI) – A voluntary evacuation is being sought in areas surrounding a burning polyfoam warehouse in Houston.

 

Chickasaw County Sheriff Department and Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are advising citizen that live near the fire  on Dulaney St. in Houston to leave the area until the smoke has clear.   The chemicals in the foam can cause some health problems if inhaled so emergency management officials say the best thing to do is leave the area if you can see or smell the smoke.   The evacuation is not mandatory and residents will be told when it is safe to return home

Share:

Related News

14 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Scouring for nude images in photo scandal at Marine base
Read More»
14 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Kellogg Foundation giving $51M to public schools in hometown
Read More»
43 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Sunny & Pleasant Weekend
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup