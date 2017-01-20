Breaking: Warrant Issued In Jack’s Tampering Case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – There are new developments Friday evening in the food tampering case at Jack’s restaurant in Columbus.

WCBI has confirmed a felony warrant has been issued for the arrest of Sky Samuels, the former employee accused of putting blood on someone’s burger while working at the restaurant.

Columbus police launched a criminal investigation last Friday when a someone claiming to be the victim contacted them. Police say in a release that she allegedly “applied her own menstrual blood” to the food and licked a piece of cheese.

A social media post making the allegations went viral earlier last week.

Jack’s has told WCBI they’re investigating internally. An inspection from the state Department of Health resulted in an “A” rating following the claims.

“There are laws relating to tampering with food and this is a serious issue,” Columbus Mayor Robert Smith said.

To see our report on last week’s events, click here.

To see more on the Columbus PD’s report, click here.

