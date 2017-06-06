Bring On The Sun!

TONIGHT: Showers will fade away during the evening while clouds thin during the night. Temperatures fall into the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny conditions return. Northerly winds between 10 and 20 mph are going to usher in unseasonably dry air into the region which means an end to our “muggies”. Highs top out in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Open up the windows if you can! Clear, calm, and comfy conditions will be enjoyed. Lows should be in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Plan on wall-to-wall sunshine with comfortable highs around 80°. Lows Thursday night will be in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: More sun is on tap as the work week comes to a close. We’re back into the mid 80s but the air should remain fairly dry.

WEEKEND: Humidity and heat levels will be on the rise as southerly winds develop. Highs should be around 90° both Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers and storms are possible again Monday and Tuesday. Highs fall back into the upper 80s.

Follow @wcbiweather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram