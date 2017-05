BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Brooksville man died after being hit by a car while getting his mail.

Richard Dunkley, 61, was struck on Lynn Creek Road about 3 PM on Tuesday in Noxubee County.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says Dunkley was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle and died a short time afterwards due to injuries in a motor vehicle crash.

Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree and Coroner R.L. Calhoun say the incident is under investigation.

The driver is being questioned.