Burglary Investigation Lands One Man In Jail; Another Is Still On The Run

CALHOUN CO., Miss. (WCBI) – One man is in jail and another is on the run after a burglary arrest in Calhoun County.

24-year-old Carlton Brady Kirby is charged with burglary and resisting arrest.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says a home on County Road 311 had been broken into three or four times in about a month.

The owner of the house died and all the items were still inside.

This past Saturday, a deputy drove past the house and spotted a truck. He went to investigate and saw two men run into the woods.

A few hours later, the sheriff’s department received a call about a suspicious person near the burglarized house.

The deputy recognized Kirby and needed help arresting him.

Investigators are still looking for the second unidentified suspect.