Burnsville Man Charged With Felony Child Abuse

TISHOMINGO CO., Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Tishomingo Sheriff’s Department has officially charged Brandon Todd Hicks, 24-year-old white male of 4 CR 206 Burnsville, Mississippi with child abuse due to shaken baby trauma.

The incident was documented back in December 2015 when the child was transported by ambulance from the home to the hospital. The child, who was 6 months old at the time of the incident,

was immediately transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital from the North Mississippi Medical Center – Iuka.

The infant stayed several weeks at Le Bonheur and was officially diagnosed by the medical staff as suffering from what is known as shaken baby.

The case was then referred over to the Department of Human Services – Child Protection Services.

Hicks is the biological father of the child and was watching after the child when the injuries occurred. The infant has recovered from the injuries and seems to be doing well at this time.

Hicks was in custody at the Tishomingo County Jail already on a felony domestic violence – aggravated assault charge from the Burnsville Police Department with a $5,000 dollar bond set by Municipal Court. He was then questioned about the child abuse and formally charged.

Hicks’ bond for the child abuse – serious bodily injuries was set at $25,000 dollars by Justice Court. He remains in the Tishomingo County Jail.

Sheriff Daugherty says that the child abuse case will be presented at the next grand jury.