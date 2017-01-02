Busy Holiday Ends For MHP

JACKSON (WCBI) Rain is getting much of the blame for a deadly New Years travel period in Mississippi. Four people died in the 30 hour long reporting period which started at 6 Saturday and ended at midnight Sunday. Troopers worked 94 collisions during that window.

A look at the numbers in our region show that Troop D which includes Montgomery and Attala Counties show troopers there issued 240 citations made 5 DUI arrests and worked 5 collisions. Patrols in Troop E, which is suffering from an extreme manpower shortage issued only 46 citations but did collar 7 drunk drivers and worked 6 wrecks..Lafayette and Yalobusha Counties are part of that district. New Albany’s Troop F , which covers much of Northeast Mississippi issued 184 tickets and picked up 12 suspected drunk drivers and finally Starkville based Troop G was the states busiest when it comes to tickets issued as 241 drivers were cited. Troopers from the district also worked 13 wrecks and picked up 3 on DUI charges.

The fatal accidents took place in Jefferson Davis County where one wreck killed 3 people and a single fatality took place in Jasper County