Busy Monday For Drug Arrests In Chickasaw County

HOUSTON (WCBI) – Three men are jailed following a Monday of meth arrests in Chickasaw County.

North Mississippi Narcotics Unit members working with Mississippi Department Of Wildlife and Parks agents picked up the suspects in two separate cases.

The first case comes following a traffic stop on Highway 341 in Mantee. 27 year old Joshua Melton and 25 year old Aubrey Edwards, both of Vardaman are charged with Possession of Methamphetamine Enhanced with firearm. Several weapons were recovered along with the drug during the arrest.

The second arrests of the day took place in Mantee following the search of a Mantee residence.

39 year old Ricky Williams of Mantee is charged with possession of meth after officers found the drug inside the home.