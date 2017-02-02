Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Arrest Alleged Meth Dealer

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun County deputies say an accused meth dealer who used video surveillance is in jail.



52 year-old Robert Earl Knox is facing multiple charges, including one count of the sale of methamphetamine and one count of possession of meth with the intent to distribute.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says Knox also faces two counts of felon in possession of a weapon, one count of contribution to the delinquency of a minor and possession of beer in a dry county.

Deputies seized nearly $500.00 in cash, more than 11 grams of ICE, along with a rifle and a pistol.

Pollan says the bust happened on County Road 311 in the Gauley community.

Video surveillance equipment was also found inside the home.

Knox’s underage daughter was living at the house.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, along with Wildlife and Fisheries conservation officers assisted in the bust.