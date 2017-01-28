Calm Next Few Days, Warmer by Tuesday

SUNDAY: More January temperatures on tap for Sunday.  Skies will turn mostly cloudy by mid-afternoon.  Morning temps in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.  A bit breezy at times, winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies for Monday, our current weather pattern will hold calm & steady.  Highs in the upper 50s, lows in the mid 30s.  Winds turning light & variable.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: As winds turn to the South, warmer air will push into our region.  Skies will remain mostly sunny.  Looking at a 10-degree bump from Monday; lows in the mid 40s with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: A weak area of high pressure on schedule to be positioned in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday morning will give us a chance for light showers Thursday & Friday.  Currently, a chance for any thunderstorms is at a minimum.  Keeping the chance for showers at 30%.  Temperatures stay above average for late January, lows in the 40s & highs in the low 60s/upper 50s.

