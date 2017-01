TUPELO (WCBI) – Tupelo Police want to have another chat with Matthew Calise.

Detectives arrested Calise in late December on a car burglary charge but he was able to post bond. Calise has now surfaced again as the prime suspect in another car burglary. This one took place Monday in the Highland Circle area of Tupelo. If you have any information on his location please contact Tupelo Police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-773-8477