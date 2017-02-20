Casino Revenue Dips In Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi casinos stumbled in 2017’s first month, winning almost 7 percent less from gamblers.

State Revenue Department figures show gamblers statewide lost $166 million in January, compared to $178 million in the same month in 2016.

The 12 coastal casinos posted revenue of $99 million, down from $101 million in January 2016. Revenue on the Gulf Coast has been generally rising since mid-2014.

Receipts tumbled more than 13 percent at the 16 Mississippi River casinos, to $67 million in January compared to $77 million a year ago. That’s a bad result in a region where business decreases had shown signs of bottoming out in 2016 after years of declines.

Numbers exclude Choctaw Indian casinos, which don’t report winnings to the state.