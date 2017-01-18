Chickasaw School Consolidation Alive Again

JACKSON (WCBI) – The move to consolidate the administrative offices of the Houston and Chickasaw County schools is underway.

A bill filed in the Mississippi Senate would abolish the Houston and Chickasaw County school boards and central offices and put a consolidated district with a new superintendent in place by 2019. The proposed bill does not require the closing of any schools but does give the new board and superintendent the power to decide how many teachers , staff and central office workers would be needed. The bill would also transfer ownership of all buildings and property to the newly created Chickasaw County School District. The bill does not make any mention of dissolving the Okolona City Schools.