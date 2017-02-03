Chilly Friday; Rain Next Week.

TODAY: Quite chilly through the day with decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s, but brisk northerly breezes will keep wind chills in the 30s and lower 40s today. A stray brief shower can’t be completely ruled out, but 90% or more of us stay dry today.

TONIGHT: Broken clouds overnight, with lows dipping below 30. Northerly breezes may bring wind chills into the teens in some spots.

WEEKEND: Cool, but nice on Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Saturday reach the low to mid 50s. Clouds increase Saturday night, with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. There is a slight chance of rain Saturday night, mainly in our northern counties, but most of the rain will hold off until Sunday. Warmer on Sunday with scattered showers possible throughout the day. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Models have diverged a bit in the forecast in the long term, particularly when it comes to rain chances. However, there is decent confidence in rain through Tuesday, as we get back into the lower 70s early next week. Toward the middle of next week, I’ve currently left rain out of the forecast, but future forecasts may bring those rain chances back in.