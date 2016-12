TUPELO (WCBI ) – One man is dead following a Saturday night wreck in North Tupelo .

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says 27 year old Anthony Hill of Tupelo died in the 11 PM accident on Beech Springs Road. Green says Hill died at NMMC from multiple trauma after being ejected from the car. She adds it’s not clear if Hill was the driver or a passenger in the car. That information will come from Tupelo Police who are investigating the accident .