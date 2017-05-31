Circuit Court Rules In Favor Of Rezoning In Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (GTR LINK PRESS RELEASE) – Judge Jim Kitchens in the Circuit Court of Oktibbeha County, Mississippi, recently ruled in favor of the City of Starkville and their majority decision to uphold the rezoning of property identified for potential development of an industrial park intended to serve Starkville and Oktibbeha county.

Issued on May 16, the ruling stated, “…this Court finds that there is enough to show that the Aldermen of the City of Starkville had a reasonable evidentiary basis to rezone the area in question and that the decision was not arbitrary, capricious, discriminatory, or illegal.”

“We are pleased with Judge Kitchens’ ruling on the rezoning appeal,” said Joe Max Higgins, CEO of the Golden Triangle Development LINK. “This is another step forward in the ongoing development of the industrial park in Starkville,” said Higgins. “We expect to have final decisions on park progress as early as July and will move forward.”