City Of Tupelo, Others Give Legal Response To Shumpert Family

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – Lawyers for the city of Tupelo, officer Tyler Cook, Mayor Jason Shelton and others who are being sued by the family of Ronnie Shumpert say Wednesday that they’re tired of waiting for the Shumperts’ legal team to give them answers.

The city sent its list of requests in November. It’s asking for evidence in the case, including recordings and names of witnesses.

The city says none of its requests have been answered and that’s making it hard for them to prepare for the December trial. The city is asking the court to order plaintiff’s attorneys to immediately provide them with the information requested and also order them to pay attorney fees connected with the effort to force attorneys Carlos Moore and Jason Herring to follow court guidelines.

Officer Tyler Cook shot and killed Antwun Ronnie Shumpert seven months ago. A Lee County grand jury ruled Cook did not commit a crime.