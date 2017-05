STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Children with physical disabilities can enjoy swinging at a Starkville park.

Junior Auxiliary of Starkville dedicated two ADA adaptive swings at McKee Park Monday. They are the only ones in the city’s parks.

JA members recognized the need for the special equipment on the city’s playgrounds through their work with the T.K. Martin Center for Technology and Disability.

The swings are part of Starkville’s master plan for its parks.