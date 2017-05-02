Civil rights leaders to testify on spike in hate crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Civil rights and law enforcement leaders are planning to tell lawmakers about a spike in religious hate crimes in the U.S.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday will also hear from a Justice Department official on ways to address the problem. One of the groups set to testify is the Anti-Defamation League, which released a report last week that found an increase in cases of anti-Semitic intimidation and vandalism last year.

The hearing comes after this year’s wave of more than 150 bomb threats against Jewish community centers and day schools. Authorities arrested an Israeli Jewish hacker who they said was behind the harassment.

Eric Treene of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division says data also shows a recent rise in anti-Muslim hate crimes.

