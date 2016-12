CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A veteran law enforcement officer is named the 2016 Clay County Deputy of the Year.

Sergeant Everett Quinn recently received a plaque and the honor from Sheriff Eddie Scott.

Quinn has been with the sheriff’s department for five years.

Each year, Clay County deputies secretly vote to select the recipient.

Scott says he believes it is a great honor for Quinn to be recognized by his peers for leadership and service to the community.