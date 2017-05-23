Cloudy and Damp Tuesday.

TODAY: Scattered showers through the day. Not everyone will get wet. Mostly cloudy to overcast. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Chance of rain around 40%

TONIGHT: Scattered showers continue overnight. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain around 50%

TOMORROW: Cloudy and cool, with scattered showers possible in the morning, giving way to isolated to widely scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain about 40%.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the upper 80s. One or two spots might flirt with 90.

WEEKEND: Highs will remain in the upper 80s, with a 90 or two possible Saturday. Rain chances return Saturday night and will stick around through Monday of next week.