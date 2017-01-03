Cold Air Returns to Mississippi

TODAY: The rain is long gone, making for one nice and mild day left in the state before the seriously cold air arrives. Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Cloud cover will likely hold on for most of the day. Best chances for some sunshine will come later in the day and mainly along and south of the I-22 corridor.

TONIGHT: A reinforcing cold front arrives overnight tonight, but this front wont have any moisture to work with so we will remain dry. Clouds stick around through the evening. Overnight lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler air starts to filter in behind the front, with afternoon highs only in the upper 40s to around 50. Mostly cloudy skies and northwesterly winds will keep things rather cool as well. Overnight lows dropping to below freezing.

THURSDAY: Colder still for your Thursday, but also more sunshine in the forecast. Highs topping out in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

REST OF FORECAST PERIOD: We will stay below the 50 degree mark through at least Sunday if not Monday as well, with overnight lows dropping into the 20s each night. There is some model support for some wintry mix/snow on Friday, but not a strong enough consensus to add any wintry precipitation accumulations to the forecast yet. Until we get closer, it is just something to watch closely.